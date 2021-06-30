class="tile-image enhance" Crédit : Photo Agence QMI, John Morris LNH Alex Tanguay se retrouve à Detroit TVA Sports Publié aujourd'hui à 14h08 | Mis à jour aujourd'hui à 14h08 0 partage Le Québécois Alex Tanguay est embauché par les Red Wings de Detroit à titre d'entraîneur adjoint. Plus de détails à venir. UPDATE: Detroit #RedWings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today that the team has hired Alex Tanguay as an assistant coach.Details: https://t.co/xVqo0eEIc5 pic.twitter.com/6sZfVi1IHj— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 30, 2021 Recommandé pour vous Ailleurs sur le web