Une carte de Gretzky vendue pour 3,75 millions $

One of the two existing 1979 Wayne Gretzky O-Pee-Chee rookies has been sold by @HeritageAuction for $3.75 million.



Wayne Gretzky’s name is now on Top 10 most expensive cards, along with a card he once owned (Honus Wagner) https://t.co/z9ylkaYDl6 pic.twitter.com/anUcOn46CH