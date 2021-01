Marino à Pittsburgh pour longtemps

The Penguins have re-signed defenseman John Marino to a six-year contract extension.



The deal begins in 2021.22 and runs through the 2026.27 season, with an AAV of $4.4 million.



Marino has one year remaining on his entry-level deal.



