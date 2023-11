Les partisans des Oilers demandent la tête du directeur général

#OILERS

IF YOU OWN THE OILERS ID BE FUCKING ANGRYYYYY.



OILERS ARE LOSING IN PRIME OF 29 & 97



THIS IS ACTUALLY AS LOW AS YOU CAN GO.



5 WINS IN 18 GAMES.



KEN HOLLAND SHOULD BE FUCKING FIRED.



Connor Brown 0pts in 11 games.

No bottom 6 at all.

No #1 Goalie



PATHETIC !!!