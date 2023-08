Un ancien choix de première ronde signe un contrat en KHL

⚡️SIGNING UPDATE⚡️



Kunlun Red Star agreed to terms on 1-year contract with D Ryan Merkley



🇨🇦Oakville, ON native, Merkley (2000, 6'0", 185 lbs) has 39 games for @SanJoseSharks in NHL



Merkley is Hlinka Memorial champion with @HockeyCanada and 21st overall pick in 2018 #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/i3TCOagSSC