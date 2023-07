Des allégations sérieuses à l'endroit de Michkov

🚨BREAKING NEWS regarding Michkov.



Here’s why the #Habs and 6 other #NHL teams refused to draft him. #GoHabsGo



The boys on @spittinchiclets, revealed SKA coaches called him a “piece of shit” who does what he wants, berates staff and abuses teammates! https://t.co/VfWsmdXv6W pic.twitter.com/veimYDu0WT