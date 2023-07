Rafael Harvey-Pinard signe pour deux ans avec le Canadien

The #GoHabsGo signed 24 y/o RFA Rafael Harvey-Pinard to 2 year $1.1M Cap Hit Deal



Year 1 $1.2M

Year 2 $1.0M



On expiry, will be RFA with $1.0M Qualifying Offer & 1 year from UFA eligibility



14G 20P in 34 GP



Rep'd by Phil Lecavalier @QuartexxHockey