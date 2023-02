Le gardien parfait selon Jake Allen

From Carey Price's skating mobility to Martin Brodeur's hockey IQ, @CanadiensMTL goaltender Jake Allen builds us the perfect goalie in the latest episode of 32 Thoughts with @JeffMarek & @FriedgeHNIC. 🥅



Full Interview ➡️ https://t.co/g8i4nlGcxf



Presented by @GMCCanada. pic.twitter.com/c3cfBea3qf