Le CH égale un record qui en dit long sur son avenir

Most different rookie defencemen to score a goal on a team in one season:

5- @CanadiensMTL (2022-23 via Justin Barron scoring in his team's 4-3 OT win vs NYI today- joins Arber Xhekaj, Kaiden Guhle, Johnathan Kovacevic and Jordan Harris)

5- Islanders (1972-73)

5- Blues (1981-82)