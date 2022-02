Mark McMorris présente ses excuses à Maxence Parrot

I let my emotions get the better of me in the days following slopestyle and I want to sincerely apologize to Max. I’m amazed by what you’ve overcome and I’m extremely proud to have shared the podium with you. Let’s get another one for @teamcanada



🙌🏼❤️🇨🇦🥇🥉 pic.twitter.com/Ygzkn7jEW6