Ronaldo, meilleur buteur de l'histoire en sélection

1️⃣1️⃣0️⃣



🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo is now the all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football.



He overtakes Ali Daei of Iran, who previously held the record with 109.