Pavelski bat un record du Rocket

Joe Pavelski scored his second goal of Game 4 to pull the @DallasStars even. His 12 goals this postseason are the most in a playoff year by an NHL player age 36 or older, eclipsing the previous mark of 11 by Maurice Richard in 1958.#NHLStats: https://t.co/kXHwPoYq5d #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/w1VLKBq53w