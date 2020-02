Rotterdam: Pospisil et Auger-Aliassime en quarts

What's in that maple syrup, @VasekPospisil? 👀🍁



Pospisil downs No. 1 seed and World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev 6-4. 6-3 at the ATP 500 in Rotterdam for his second Top 10 win in as many weeks.



Wow. #AnythingIsPospisil pic.twitter.com/fSoACkRvuy