EN DIRECT: Titans 10 - Chiefs 7

Direct snap to Henry and he's in! 👑@KingHenry_2 puts the @Titans up 10-0 in the first quarter. #Titans #NFLPlayoffs



📺: #TENvsKC on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/x5sQRf24XS pic.twitter.com/Z7voodKUyo