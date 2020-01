Repêchage: le 2e meilleur espoir comparé à une légende du CH

The book on the #OHL's elite #NHLDraft prospects with @NHLCentralScout Director Dan Marr 🏒📝@byfield55 as Beliveau, @ColePerfetti91's elite quickness, @marcorossi2383's fine finishing touch and Drysdale's dynamic game. #CHLKTP 🎥 pic.twitter.com/sia5yXoM4F