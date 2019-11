Woody Belfort, l’homme en fauteuil roulant invincible

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

💎Be your own superhero 💎 I'm a nostalgic person. At times, I would reflect back to when I started watching TV, which had superheroes with incredible powers to achieve whatever they wanted. Thinking back, I always wanted to be a one too, not necessarily for the superpowers (would totally be cool tho), but for their human attributes. That they would show; will power, tenacity, mental toughness, determination, leadership skills, etc. This is why I fell in love with Batman as a whole. An ordinary person pushed himself to become the hero he needed and made it his alter ego fighting along side "Super" heroes with God-given powers on a equal footing. As an 8-year-old, seeing all that unfold before my eyes every Saturday morning blew my mind. I wanted to be like that. I wanted to be a figure of authority that could rise up to the challenges that life would send me. Like everyone, I have my moments. I get setbacks, I discouraged, but that's okay. Always striving to be a role model for my younger self first has pushed me to be who I am today, and whenever I achieve something or do something life-changing, I would typically ask myself, "Would this be something 8-year-old woody would look up to?". I am genuinely proud to say that 2019 has had more yes's than no's. I've been an excellent superhero for myself and hope you all are for yourselves too. Don't know how? 1)Find someone you really look up too 2)Ask yourself why, and write it down 3)Read it daily 4)Do little things to achieve it 5)Embrace it!