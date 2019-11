Un petit match tranquille de 21 buts dans la Ligue junior de l’Ontario

An offensive struggle of epic proportions comes to an end in Sudbury 🐶🐺@BulldogsOHL’s @BertuzziTag scores his 4️⃣🚨 of the afternoon with 7 seconds left in OT to give the Dogs an 11-10 win. 2️⃣1️⃣ combined goals between HAM/SBY are one shy of #OHL record. pic.twitter.com/wAP7cghy4n