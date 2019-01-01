Nasukawa avoue avoir «sous-estimé» Mayweather

Tenshin Nasukawa ne regrette pas avoir affronté Floyd Mayweather dans un ring de boxe, mais il avoue l’avoir «sous-estimé».
C’est ce qu’il a reconnu dans un long message qu'il a publié sur Instagram, mardi, au lendemain de sa défaite sans appel face à «Money».
«Même s’il m’a mis K.-O., je ne regrette rien, a-t-il écrit. Mais je suis déçu de moi-même, car je pensais que j'aurais pu faire mieux. Je continuerai quand même de relever tous les défis qui se présenteront devant moi.
«J’utiliserai cette défaite pour progresser. Je réalise maintenant à quel point Mayweather est extraordinaire. J'étais celui qui le sous-estimait. Je promets que je serai un jour à son niveau et que je deviendrai l'homme qui transportera l'industrie sur ses épaules.»
I have worked hard with a big dream in the combat world. Karate, Kickboxing, MMA and Boxing. When I first got the offer I took it in a flash. I thought this was an opportunity of a lifetime, and although there were significant differences in accomplishments and weight classes, I felt that I must not run and take on the challenge. The days since the fight was confirmed have been enjoyable but with concerns, and I spent the time thinking about many things. At the end of the day, I got finished, but I have no regrets. I am disappointed at myself since I thought I could have done better. But I will face the facts and will continue to take on any challenge. I learned that I didn’t work hard enough to earn this opportunity, and I will use this defeat to improve myself and move forward this year. Despite all the things that happened leading up to the fight, I came to realize how truly great Mayweather was. I was the one underestimating him. I promise to make it to that level! It may take some time for me to become the man to haul the industry on my shoulders, but please continue to support me! Everybody who work to make this fight happen, thank you very much. Mr. Mayweather, thank you very much. 僕は格闘界に大きな夢を見て頑張って来ました。空手、キックボクシング、MMAそしてボクシング。 この試合の話が来た時、メイウェザー選手と戦うチャンスはもう絶対巡ってこないから今しかないと思ったし、階級も違う、やって来たことも違うとは思いましたが、僕自身も逃げずにやらなくてはならないと思い試合を受けました。 試合が決まってからこの一戦に向けての日々は、とても楽しかったし、不安だったし色々なことを考えながらの時間でした。 結果は倒されてしまいましたが、後悔はないです。もっと出来ると思った自分が情けないし、悔しかったですが、現実を受け入れて、またチャンスがあれば何事にも逃げずに挑戦したいと思います。 チャンスを活かす為の努力がまだ自分には足りなかったことに気付きましたし、この敗戦を機に自分自身を改善して今年は突き進んでいこうと思います。色々ありましたがメイウェザー選手は本当に凄く強かったです。 舐めていたのは僕自身でした。 僕も必ずそこの域に行きます！ 本当に格闘界を背負って行ける男になるまでは、まだまだ先ですが、これからも応援よろしくお願いします！ この一戦に携わってくれた皆様、ありがとうございました。 戦ってくれたメイウェザー選手、ありがとうございました。 #Cygames #rizin14 #BOXING #teppengym #target #RISE
Deux grosses minutes sur le ring, trois coups et un sacré pactole de 9 millions de dollars : voici le bilan de la sortie de retraite de Mayweather, qui n'a fait qu'une bouchée du jeune kickboxeur japonais à Saitama, au nord de Tokyo, dans un combat-spectacle que l'Américain a accepté pour le «divertissement».
Contre le jeune «Ninja boy», cela n'aura finalement duré que deux minutes pour l'Américain de 41 ans, bien assez pour mettre trois fois au tapis un Japonais beaucoup trop frêle et qui a dû s'adapter à la boxe anglaise, où les coups de pied ne sont pas autorisés contrairement au kickboxing qu'il pratique, et au poids de son adversaire.
Voyez, dans la vidéo ci-dessous, la leçon de boxe offerte par Mayweather :
Floyd Mayweather just got paid millions of dollars to destroy Tenshin in less than a round. The greatest businessman in history. #Rizin14 pic.twitter.com/a5rzupGaJq— Sheldan Keay (@SheldanKeay) December 31, 2018