Nasukawa avoue avoir «sous-estimé» Mayweather

Tenshin Nasukawa ne regrette pas avoir affronté Floyd Mayweather dans un ring de boxe, mais il avoue l’avoir «sous-estimé».

C’est ce qu’il a reconnu dans un long message qu'il a publié sur Instagram, mardi, au lendemain de sa défaite sans appel face à «Money».

«Même s’il m’a mis K.-O., je ne regrette rien, a-t-il écrit. Mais je suis déçu de moi-même, car je pensais que j'aurais pu faire mieux. Je continuerai quand même de relever tous les défis qui se présenteront devant moi.

Deux grosses minutes sur le ring, trois coups et un sacré pactole de 9 millions de dollars : voici le bilan de la sortie de retraite de Mayweather, qui n'a fait qu'une bouchée du jeune kickboxeur japonais à Saitama, au nord de Tokyo, dans un combat-spectacle que l'Américain a accepté pour le «divertissement».

Contre le jeune «Ninja boy», cela n'aura finalement duré que deux minutes pour l'Américain de 41 ans, bien assez pour mettre trois fois au tapis un Japonais beaucoup trop frêle et qui a dû s'adapter à la boxe anglaise, où les coups de pied ne sont pas autorisés contrairement au kickboxing qu'il pratique, et au poids de son adversaire.

Voyez, dans la vidéo ci-dessous, la leçon de boxe offerte par Mayweather :

Floyd Mayweather just got paid millions of dollars to destroy Tenshin in less than a round. The greatest businessman in history. #Rizin14 pic.twitter.com/a5rzupGaJq