Un lancer absolument affreux de Conor McGregor

Tenez-vous-le pour dit : Conor McGregor n’a pas d’avenir en tant que quart-arrière d’une équipe de football.
À Dallas pour encourager les Cowboys, le célèbre combattant d’arts martiaux mixtes a été aperçu en train de lancer un ballon avec une technique... fort douteuse.
WYD, Conor?🧐— theScore (@theScore) 14 octobre 2018
(🎥: @cjzer0) pic.twitter.com/h7fDLSSESF
Il n’en fallait pas plus pour enflammer les réseaux sociaux!
14 octobre 2018
One football game to save the planet. Choose your QB. pic.twitter.com/xkn59rSbDJ— Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) 14 octobre 2018
Dak Prescott Ezekiel Elliott ont d’ailleurs rendu hommage à «The Notorious» en imitant sa célébration durant le match.
🔥🔥🔥🏈🥊 Dak Prescott broke out the Conor McGregor strut @TheNotoriousMMA #DallasCowboys— Fanatics View (@fanaticsview) 14 octobre 2018
(via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/IDH09GzQ3C
RT mikedyce: Ezekiel Elliott's turn to do the Conor McGregor billi strut TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/uQQWaD0Knc— SmartMMA (@SmartMMAmag) 14 octobre 2018