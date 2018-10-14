NFL

Un lancer absolument affreux de Conor McGregor

Tenez-vous-le pour dit : Conor McGregor n’a pas d’avenir en tant que quart-arrière d’une équipe de football.

À Dallas pour encourager les Cowboys, le célèbre combattant d’arts martiaux mixtes a été aperçu en train de lancer un ballon avec une technique... fort douteuse.

Il n’en fallait pas plus pour enflammer les réseaux sociaux!

Dak Prescott Ezekiel Elliott ont d’ailleurs rendu hommage à «The Notorious» en imitant sa célébration durant le match.

 

