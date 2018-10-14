Un lancer absolument affreux de Conor McGregor

Tenez-vous-le pour dit : Conor McGregor n’a pas d’avenir en tant que quart-arrière d’une équipe de football.

À Dallas pour encourager les Cowboys, le célèbre combattant d’arts martiaux mixtes a été aperçu en train de lancer un ballon avec une technique... fort douteuse.

Il n’en fallait pas plus pour enflammer les réseaux sociaux!

One football game to save the planet. Choose your QB. pic.twitter.com/xkn59rSbDJ — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) 14 octobre 2018

Dak Prescott Ezekiel Elliott ont d’ailleurs rendu hommage à «The Notorious» en imitant sa célébration durant le match.

RT mikedyce: Ezekiel Elliott's turn to do the Conor McGregor billi strut TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/uQQWaD0Knc — SmartMMA (@SmartMMAmag) 14 octobre 2018