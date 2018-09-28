Le nouveau masque «vintage» de Carey Price

Carey Price amorcera la saison avec un masque flambant neuf.
L’artiste derrière l’œuvre, Dave Gunnarsson, a expliqué son concept sur Instagram. «Le nouveau design est une continuation directe des masques précédents de Carey. Celui-ci a été créé avec un mélange d'effets textiles vintage», peut-on lire sur sa publication.
Voyez par vous-même ici :
Carey Price and I have been working for years and it is always such a joyride to create and paint a new piece in Carey’s mask art saga🙏🏻🎨. Thank you Carey, it is such an honor to be your mask artist🙏🏻😊! This new design is a direct continuation built on Carey’s previous masks. This is created in a mix of textile and vintage effects, with the beautiful team logo in focus💪🏻. A design which live and breath both Carey Price and Montreal Canadiens🇨🇦. @cp0031 @canadiensmtl @nhl @daveart