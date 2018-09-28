Carey Price

Canadiens

Le nouveau masque «vintage» de Carey Price

Carey Price amorcera la saison avec un masque flambant neuf.

L’artiste derrière l’œuvre, Dave Gunnarsson, a expliqué son concept sur Instagram. «Le nouveau design est une continuation directe des masques précédents de Carey. Celui-ci a été créé avec un mélange d'effets textiles vintage», peut-on lire sur sa publication. 

Voyez par vous-même ici :

 

