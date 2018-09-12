Tadd Fujikawa devient le premier golfeur professionnel à afficher son homosexualité

Le golfeur américain d’origine japonaise Tadd Fujikawa a décidé de révéler qu’il était gai.

L’athlète de 27 ans a fait cette déclaration via son compte Instagram, mardi, dans le cadre de la Journée mondiale de la prévention contre le suicide.

«Mes espoirs par rapport à ce message sont d’inspirer l’ensemble de la population à être plus empathique et aimant les uns avec les autres, a expliqué Fujikawa sur le réseau social. J’ai beaucoup hésité avant de parler de ma sexualité. Je pensais que je n’avais pas besoin de sortir du placard, car ça m’importe peu si personne n’est au courant.

«Par contre, je me souviens comme les histoires des autres m’ont aidé à avoir de l’espoir dans mes moments les plus difficiles. [...] Aujourd’hui, je me tiens debout pour moi-même et pour le reste de la communauté LGBTQ dans l’espoir de devenir une inspiration et de faire une différence dans la vie de quelqu’un.»

Fujikawa a marqué les esprits en 2006, alors qu’à 15 ans seulement, il devenait le plus jeune golfeur a participé à l’Omnium des États-Unis. L’année suivante, à l’Invitation Sony, il était devenu le plus jeune joueur en 50 ans à réussir à jouer les rondes de la fin de semaine d’un tournoi de la PGA.