Tadd Fujikawa devient le premier golfeur professionnel à afficher son homosexualité

Le golfeur américain d’origine japonaise Tadd Fujikawa a décidé de révéler qu’il était gai.
L’athlète de 27 ans a fait cette déclaration via son compte Instagram, mardi, dans le cadre de la Journée mondiale de la prévention contre le suicide.
«Mes espoirs par rapport à ce message sont d’inspirer l’ensemble de la population à être plus empathique et aimant les uns avec les autres, a expliqué Fujikawa sur le réseau social. J’ai beaucoup hésité avant de parler de ma sexualité. Je pensais que je n’avais pas besoin de sortir du placard, car ça m’importe peu si personne n’est au courant.
«Par contre, je me souviens comme les histoires des autres m’ont aidé à avoir de l’espoir dans mes moments les plus difficiles. [...] Aujourd’hui, je me tiens debout pour moi-même et pour le reste de la communauté LGBTQ dans l’espoir de devenir une inspiration et de faire une différence dans la vie de quelqu’un.»
*PLEASE READ* Coincidentally, today is world suicide prevention day. However, I was going to share this regardless. So...I'm gay. Many of you may have already known that.😅 I don't expect everyone to understand or accept me. But please be gracious enough to not push your beliefs on me or anyone in the LGBTQ community. My hope is this post will inspire each and every one of you to be more empathetic and loving towards one another. I've been back and forth for a while about opening up about my sexuality. I thought that I didn't need to come out because it doesn't matter if anyone knows. But I remember how much other's stories have helped me in my darkest times to have hope. I spent way too long pretending, hiding, and hating who I was. I was always afraid of what others would think/say. I've struggled with my mental health for many years because of that and it put me in a really bad place. Now I'm standing up for myself and the rest of the LGBTQ community in hopes of being an inspiration and making a difference in someone's life. Although it's a lot more accepted in our society today, we still see children, teens, and adults being ridiculed and discriminated against for being the way we are. Some have even taken their lives because of it. As long as those things are still happening, I will continue to do my best to bring more awareness to this issue and to fight for equality. Whether the LGBTQ is what you support or not, we must liberate and encourage each other to be our best selves, whatever that may be. It's the only way we can make this world a better place for future generations. I don't want this to be focused on me. I just want to spread love and acceptance to others who are in a similar situation. If anyone out there is struggling, please don't hesitate to reach out to me. YOU ARE LOVED AND YOU ARE ENOUGH...AS IS, EXACTLY AS YOU ARE!❤️ I can't wait for the day we all can live without feeling like we're different and excluded. A time where we don't have to come out, we can love the way we want to love and not be ashamed. We are all human and equal after all. So I dare you...spread love. Let's do our part to make this world a better place.🏳️🌈❤️💛💚💙💜
Fujikawa a marqué les esprits en 2006, alors qu’à 15 ans seulement, il devenait le plus jeune golfeur a participé à l’Omnium des États-Unis. L’année suivante, à l’Invitation Sony, il était devenu le plus jeune joueur en 50 ans à réussir à jouer les rondes de la fin de semaine d’un tournoi de la PGA.