Le président de la KHL, Dmitry Chernyshenko

Photo : Le président de la KHL, Dmitry Chernyshenko Crédit : AFP

Hockey

La KHL, un gouffre financier?

Bien qu’elle affirme dans un récent rapport être en parfaite santé financière en montrant des profits records, la Ligue continentale de hockey (KHL) n’est pas rentable.

C’est du moins ce qu’a avancé le journaliste Slava Malamud, samedi. Selon lui, la KHL confond revenus et profits.

Vendredi, le président de la Ligue Dmitry Chernyshenko avait annoncé des revenus records de 3,5 milliards de roubles (65,87 millions $ CAD), notamment en vertu d’une hausse de 20 % des commandites et de 15 % des revenus de télé.

Le circuit avait également indiqué qu’elle étudiait des dossiers d’expansions en Europe, dont en France.

«Insoutenable»

Par l’entremise de son compte Twitter, Malamud a toutefois balayé d’un revers de la main ces chiffres. Il a notamment affirmé que les pertes «s’accumulaient et étaient totalement insoutenables dans un modèle économique normal».

Citant le quotidien finlandais Helsingin Sanomat, Malamud donne comme exemple le cas du Jokerit de Helsinki, qui a essuyé des pertes de 13 à 15 millions $ chaque année au cours de ses trois premières années dans la KHL.

Le Jokerit appartient à Gennady Timchenko, un multimillionnaire proche du président russe Vladimir Poutine.

 

