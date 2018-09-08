La KHL, un gouffre financier?

Bien qu’elle affirme dans un récent rapport être en parfaite santé financière en montrant des profits records, la Ligue continentale de hockey (KHL) n’est pas rentable.

C’est du moins ce qu’a avancé le journaliste Slava Malamud, samedi. Selon lui, la KHL confond revenus et profits.

Vendredi, le président de la Ligue Dmitry Chernyshenko avait annoncé des revenus records de 3,5 milliards de roubles (65,87 millions $ CAD), notamment en vertu d’une hausse de 20 % des commandites et de 15 % des revenus de télé.

Le circuit avait également indiqué qu’elle étudiait des dossiers d’expansions en Europe, dont en France.

«Insoutenable»

Par l’entremise de son compte Twitter, Malamud a toutefois balayé d’un revers de la main ces chiffres. Il a notamment affirmé que les pertes «s’accumulaient et étaient totalement insoutenables dans un modèle économique normal».

(Short hockey thread)

The KHL has started its 2018-19 campaign with a glowing financial report, which (should go without saying) is a complete fantasy. League president Dmitry Chernyshenko is claiming billion-ruble profits for the league, with record-setting 400m from TV rights — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) 8 septembre 2018

2/... As usual, the KHL is confusing the word "revenue" for the word "profit." While TV rights have certainly gotten more expensive (by 50 million rubles, which is about $1 million), the losses are staggering and utterly unsustainable in a normal economic model... — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) 8 septembre 2018

Citant le quotidien finlandais Helsingin Sanomat, Malamud donne comme exemple le cas du Jokerit de Helsinki, qui a essuyé des pertes de 13 à 15 millions $ chaque année au cours de ses trois premières années dans la KHL.

Le Jokerit appartient à Gennady Timchenko, un multimillionnaire proche du président russe Vladimir Poutine.

4/ According to Finland's Helsingin Sanomat, Jokerit, the league's only Western outpost, has lost between $13 and $15 million a year in its first three seasons (last season's losses aren't published yet), with over $43 million total. In a league with a $12 million salary cap. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) 8 septembre 2018

5/ Jokerit is still in existence solely because it's owned by Gennady Timchenko, Putin's close friend and a multi-billionaire, who avoids Russian taxes thanks to his Finnish citizenship and uses the team as a money-laundering scheme. Russian teams operate with similar losses... — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) 8 septembre 2018