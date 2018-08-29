Un masque en hommage aux victimes de Las Vegas

Oscar Dansk a eu une idée de génie pour le design de son nouveau masque.
Pour rendre hommage aux 58 victimes de la fusillade qui a éclaté à Las Vegas en octobre dernier, le gardien des Golden Knights a fait peindre 58 logos de l’équipe sur son masque. Voyez ce que ça donne ici :
Today we have the honor to present Oscar Dansk’s new Vegas Golden Knights mask⚔️. Oscar had a beautiful idea for his new mask, he wanted the mask to be painted as a tribute to all the victims at last years attack in Las Vegas❤️. A Vegas Golden Knight helmet is created on the mask for each and every of the 58 victims🙏🏻. All helmets are placed on the top of the mask, closest to heaven. All the Vegas helmets are created as a part of the design, and the main design is created in a classic way built on the awesome Vegas logos⚔️. And of course the Vegas Strong logo is also a part of the design. Just as usual I really love to work with the details. Thanks Oscar, it was a true honor to create this painting for you.🙏🏻❤️😊 @oscardansk @vegasgoldenknights @nhl @daveart #nhl