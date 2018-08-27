FBN-SPO-NEW-YORK-GIANTS-V�DETROIT-LIONS

NFL

Odell Beckham fils signe pour cinq ans de plus

Publié | Mis à jour

Le receveur de passes des Giants de New York Odell Beckham fils a signé une prolongation de contrat de cinq ans, lundi.

Selon ce que rapporte NFL Network, le contrat serait d’une valeur de 95 millions $.

Plus de détails à venir.

 

 

