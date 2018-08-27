Odell Beckham fils signe pour cinq ans de plus

Le receveur de passes des Giants de New York Odell Beckham fils a signé une prolongation de contrat de cinq ans, lundi.

Selon ce que rapporte NFL Network, le contrat serait d’une valeur de 95 millions $.

The #Giants and WR Odell Beckham Jr have agreed to terms on a 5-year extension worth a whopping $95M, source said. He gets the highest guarantee ever for a WR at $65M and averages $20M over the first 3 years. Nice job by the #NYG and agent Zeke Sandhu getting this done. Win/win��