Lance Armstrong en sang après une chute

Lance Armstrong a été admis dans un hôpital du Colorado après avoir fait une chute à vélo, mercredi.

Celui qui a vu ses sept titres du Tour de France être retirés pour dopage a publié un autoportrait sur son compte Instagram le jour même, le visage ensanglanté et vêtements tachés.

«Eh bien, parfois tu es le marteau et parfois tu es le clou! La piste de Tom Blake (une de mes préférées) a essayé de me mettre sur le cul, aujourd'hui», a-t-il écrit.

Le cycliste de 46 ans a été traité à l’hôpital d'Aspen Valley. Armstrong semble avoir pris le tout avec un grain de sel, remerciant le médecin de l'avoir soigné. Il avait d'ailleurs croisé ce même «doc» par hasard au sommet d'une montagne, quelques semaines plus tôt.

«Charlie, merci de m'avoir soigné!»

