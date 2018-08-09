Lance Armstrong en sang après une chute

Lance Armstrong a été admis dans un hôpital du Colorado après avoir fait une chute à vélo, mercredi.
Celui qui a vu ses sept titres du Tour de France être retirés pour dopage a publié un autoportrait sur son compte Instagram le jour même, le visage ensanglanté et vêtements tachés.
«Eh bien, parfois tu es le marteau et parfois tu es le clou! La piste de Tom Blake (une de mes préférées) a essayé de me mettre sur le cul, aujourd'hui», a-t-il écrit.
Le cycliste de 46 ans a été traité à l’hôpital d'Aspen Valley. Armstrong semble avoir pris le tout avec un grain de sel, remerciant le médecin de l'avoir soigné. Il avait d'ailleurs croisé ce même «doc» par hasard au sommet d'une montagne, quelques semaines plus tôt.
«Charlie, merci de m'avoir soigné!»
Well, sometimes you’re the hammer and sometimes you’re the nail! The Tom Blake trail (one of my faves) came up and tried to KO my ass today. Took quite the blow to the noggin’ so swung by the Aspen Valley Hospital (great facility!) to get my head checked. For the 46 yrs prior to today I completely would have blown off getting checked. Not now. Small world story - a few weeks back I posted a pic of @ghincapie, @mikekloser, and myself. Credit photo to “some dude at top of buttermilk”. Well, that ‘dude’ turned out to be @ajaxrider - the ER doc on duty today! Charlie, thanks for looking after me.