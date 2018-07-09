Ducks: les numéros de Kariya et Niedermayer seront retirés

Les Ducks d'Anaheim retireront les numéros de Paul Kariya et Scott Niedermayer au cours de la prochaine saison.
Plus de détails à venir.
Scott Niedermayer will become the 8th player with his jersey retired by two teams when the Ducks retire his No. 27 on 2/17— David Satriano (@davidsatriano) 9 juillet 2018
Bobby Hull: CHI/WPG
Gordie Howe: DET/HFD
Wayne Gretzky: EDM/LAK (league)
Ray Bourque: BOS/COL
Mark Messier: NYR/EDM
Patrick Roy: COL/MTL
Tim Horton: BUF/TOR
Two franchise icons, immortalized and celebrated forever. #Ducks25 pic.twitter.com/dVTySVT69K— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) 9 juillet 2018