Ducks: les numéros de Kariya et Niedermayer seront retirés

Les Ducks d'Anaheim retireront les numéros de Paul Kariya et Scott Niedermayer au cours de la prochaine saison.

Scott Niedermayer will become the 8th player with his jersey retired by two teams when the Ducks retire his No. 27 on 2/17



Bobby Hull: CHI/WPG

Gordie Howe: DET/HFD

Wayne Gretzky: EDM/LAK (league)

Ray Bourque: BOS/COL

Mark Messier: NYR/EDM

Patrick Roy: COL/MTL

Tim Horton: BUF/TOR