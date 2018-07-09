NHL-STANLEY/

Crédit : REUTERS

LNH

Ducks: les numéros de Kariya et Niedermayer seront retirés

Publié | Mis à jour

Les Ducks d'Anaheim retireront les numéros de Paul Kariya et Scott Niedermayer au cours de la prochaine saison.

Plus de détails à venir.

 

