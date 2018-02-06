«Grid girls»: une décision controversée

La décision de Liberty Media de retirer les «grid girls» de la Formule 1 pour la saison 2018 fait grandement jaser.

Plusieurs personnes ont pris position, pour ou contre, dans cette affaire, mais les «grid girls», elles, sont toutes outrées par la décision de la F1.

Quelques-unes d'entre elles ont d'ailleurs laissé savoir leur mécontentement sur les réseaux sociaux.

«Les féministes nous ont fait perdre notre emploi!, a écrit Lauren-Jade sur Twitter. J'ai été une "grid girl" pendant huit ans et je ne me suis jamais sentie inconfortable.»

L'ancien pilote de F1 Niki Lauda a joint sa voix à celle de ces femmes en qualifiant la décision de Liberty Media de «stupide».

Voyez ci-dessous quelques réactions.

So the inevitable has happened, F1 gridgirls have been banned. Ridiculous that women who say they are "fighting for women's rights" are saying what others should and shouldn't do, stopping us from doing a job we love and are proud to do. PC gone mad �� #Gridgirls — Rebecca Cooper (@rebeccageldard) January 31, 2018

Get me on @thismorning so I can defend us #gridgirls

Because of these feminists, they’ve have cost us our jobs! I have been a grid girl for 8 years and I have Never felt uncomfortable! I love my job, if I didn’t I wouldn’t do it! Noone forces us to do this! This is our choice! pic.twitter.com/PUWcyB5BeG — Lauren-Jade (@laurenjadepope) January 31, 2018

Following the news that @F1 will introduce "grid kids" for the 2018 season, this is what I have to say on the matter. Thanks for all the support from everyone since my original #gridgirl post. #gridkids #f1 #formulaone pic.twitter.com/UlScvXgAGi — Rebecca Cooper (@rebeccageldard) February 5, 2018

Feminists these days are the most backwards idiotic people ever. The suffragettes went to all extremes fighting for our rights, Emily Davison threw herself in front of a race horse and DIED. You lot getting dart/grid girls banned are an embarrassment to the female species — Harriet Wright (@harriet_wrightx) February 4, 2018