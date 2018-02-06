Crédit : AFP

«Grid girls»: une décision controversée

La décision de Liberty Media de retirer les «grid girls» de la Formule 1 pour la saison 2018 fait grandement jaser.

Plusieurs personnes ont pris position, pour ou contre, dans cette affaire, mais les «grid girls», elles, sont toutes outrées par la décision de la F1.

Quelques-unes d'entre elles ont d'ailleurs laissé savoir leur mécontentement sur les réseaux sociaux.

«Les féministes nous ont fait perdre notre emploi!, a écrit Lauren-Jade sur Twitter. J'ai été une "grid girl" pendant huit ans et je ne me suis jamais sentie inconfortable.»

L'ancien pilote de F1 Niki Lauda a joint sa voix à celle de ces femmes en qualifiant la décision de Liberty Media de «stupide».

Voyez ci-dessous quelques réactions.

