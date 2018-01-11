Wojtek Wolski revient de loin

Wojtek Wolski ne pourrait pas être plus heureux.

Il pleure de joie d’avoir été sélectionné par Hockey Canada pour participer au tournoi olympique de Pyeongchang, en Corée du Sud, en février.

C’est que Wolski revient de loin. Il y a exactement un an, le Canadien d’origine polonaise était cloué au lit en raison d’un cou cassé.

«Aujourd’hui, je suis tellement fier et excité d’être choisi par l’équipe canadienne. Je regarde une photo de moi à l’hôpital datant d’il y a un an jour pour jour et je ne peux m’empêcher de pleurer, a-t-il écrit sur Instagram après l’annonce de Hockey Canada. Ce sont majoritairement des larmes de joie, même si différentes émotions sont mélangées dans ma tête.

«Jamais je n’aurais imaginé que je serais si chanceux un an plus tard. Je veux profiter de l’occasion pour remercier ceux qui m’ont soutenu pendant ma convalescence. Sans ma famille et mes amis, je ne serais pas guéri aujourd’hui.»

Il a ensuite conclu son touchant message en nommant précisément certaines personnes, dont sa femme, de même que différents membres de l’équipe médicale qui s’est occupée de lui à l’hôpital.

Voici le message que Wojtek Wolski a écrit sur Instagram :