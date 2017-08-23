Internationaux des États-Unis: Milos Raonic déclare forfait

Le Canadien Milos Raonic a annoncé mercredi soir qu’il se retirait des Internationaux des États-Unis en raison d’une blessure au poignet.
Il a expliqué sa décision sur son compte Instagram.
To all my friends and fans, I’m writing to provide you with an update on my injury. As you know, I’ve been dealing with a painful condition in my left wrist, which has been bothering me for many weeks now and recently forced me to withdraw from the Cincinnati Masters. I have tried everything in my power to rehabilitate this injury in time for the US Open in order to play an event that is so truly special to me. However, the pain is too great and, in consultation with my doctors, I am left with no option but to withdraw from the event. Today, I underwent a procedure to remove portions of the bone that have been causing the discomfort and preventing me from being able to play the way I normally can. I have too much respect for the US Open and my fellow competitors to take a spot in the draw when I know I cannot give full effort due to this injury. I am crushed to miss this event and a chance to play in front of the fantastic New York crowd, but I truly had no other options. I am already back in the gym starting my rehabilitation, and hope to be recovered and back on the court in a matter of a few weeks. I look forward to rejoining the tour healthier and stronger and finishing the 2017 year in proper form. Thank you for all the support. I’ll keep you updated in the days to come, and look forward to seeing you all at a match soon. Yours, Milos Raonic #TeamMilos
«J'ai tout essayé pour guérir de cette blessure à temps pour les Internationaux des États-Unis, un tournoi qui est toujours spécial pour moi. Cependant, la douleur est trop présente et après avoir consulté mes médecins, je n'ai pas d'autres choix que de déclarer forfait en vue du tournoi», écrit-il dans son message destiné à ses admirateurs.
Cette blessure au poignet gauche est la même qui l'avait ennuyé lors de la Coupe Rogers à Montréal. Il avait alors été éliminé dès son premier match par le Français Adrian Mannarino.
Raonic indique qu'il poursuivra sa réhabilitation en gymnase et qu'il espère être de retour sur le court «d'ici quelques semaines» afin de terminer la saison 2017 du bon pied.