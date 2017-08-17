Le nouveau masque d’Andersen est magnifique

Le gardien des Maple Leafs Frederik Andersen aura un nouveau masque pour la prochaine campagne dans la LNH.
L’artiste suédois David Gunnarsson a dévoilé quelques clichés du nouveau casque du portier des Leafs sur son compte Instagram.
Today I have the honor to unleash the new Toronto Maple Leafs mask for my friend Frederik Andersen������. The design is a direct continuation based on his previous Toronto mask��. A clean cut vintage styled mask created in hockey textiles... The textiles creates the design with the leafs on the sides����. I just love the challenge to always try come up with new design ideas, every single new mask I paint is always the one and only��. And when you come closer to the design you will discover more and more details and it transforms into a Storyteller mask�� in front of your eyes��. And for sure all the DaveArt Trademark Super FX✨ is unleashed all over the bucket... Thanks Frederik! ���� @frederikandersen31 @mapleleafs #DaveArt @bauergoalie #nhl @nhl #DaveArtTheMaskNerd �� #DaveArtTheCradleOfCreativity @bauerhockey
Gunnarsson a conçu de nombreux masques pour plusieurs autres gardiens du circuit Bettman.