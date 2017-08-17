Toronto Maple Leafs v Washington Capitals - Game One

LNH

Le nouveau masque d’Andersen est magnifique

Le gardien des Maple Leafs Frederik Andersen aura un nouveau masque pour la prochaine campagne dans la LNH.

L’artiste suédois David Gunnarsson a dévoilé quelques clichés du nouveau casque du portier des Leafs sur son compte Instagram.

 

 

Today I have the honor to unleash the new Toronto Maple Leafs mask for my friend Frederik Andersen������. The design is a direct continuation based on his previous Toronto mask��. A clean cut vintage styled mask created in hockey textiles... The textiles creates the design with the leafs on the sides����. I just love the challenge to always try come up with new design ideas, every single new mask I paint is always the one and only��. And when you come closer to the design you will discover more and more details and it transforms into a Storyteller mask�� in front of your eyes��. And for sure all the DaveArt Trademark Super FX✨ is unleashed all over the bucket... Thanks Frederik! ���� @frederikandersen31 @mapleleafs #DaveArt @bauergoalie #nhl @nhl #DaveArtTheMaskNerd �� #DaveArtTheCradleOfCreativity @bauerhockey

Une publication partagée par David Gunnarsson (@davidofdaveart) le

Gunnarsson a conçu de nombreux masques pour plusieurs autres gardiens du circuit Bettman.

 

