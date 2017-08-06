Timothy Bradley fils annonce sa retraite

Timothy Bradley fils, celui qui avait battu la légende philippine Manny Pacquiao dans la controverse en 2012, a annoncé sa retraite de la boxe professionnelle à quelques semaines de ses 33 ans.

L’ancien champion du monde des 140 lb du World Boxing Council (WBC) a partagé la nouvelle de son départ sur Instagram, samedi.

«Pendant plus de 20 ans, la boxe m’a défini et donné un but, a écrit l’Américain. C’est pourquoi le fait de tourner la page provoque en moi un sentiment doux-amer. La motivation de ma vie, de me réveiller chaque matin et donner 100 % de moi-même est maintenant dirigée vers ma famille. C’est mon tour de les soutenir et de les encourager à poursuivre leurs rêves.»

Bradley (33-2-1-1, 13 K.-O.) termine ainsi sa carrière sur une défaite par décision unanime contre Pacquiao, revers subi en avril 2016 au MGM Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas. «Desert Storm» avait alors échappé une chance de mettre la main sur le titre International de la World Boxing Organization (WBO).

C’était la deuxième fois d’ailleurs que Pacquiao vengeait sa défaite sur décision partagée de 2012 à Los Angeles. En avril 2014, le Philippin s’était imposé sur décision unanime à Las Vegas.

Le premier combat Pacquiao-Bradley avait généré 890 000 achats sur la télé à la carte de HBO.