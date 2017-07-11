Enzo Pacioretty : marqueur-né!

Max Pacioretty profite de l'été pour passer du temps en famille et rester, tant que possible, loin des projecteurs.

Le capitaine des Canadiens de Montréal «s'entraîne» d'ailleurs avec son jeune fils, Lorenzo, sur la glace.

Le petit Pacioretty a visiblement un certain flair offensif, tel que filmé hier par un spectateur, lundi.

#Habs captain Max Pacioretty totally living in the moment & embracing fatherhood w/ his eldest son, Lorenzo today.



