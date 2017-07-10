Déjeuner de champions chez les Kunitz!

Les enfants de Chris Kunitz ont déjeuné comme des champions, lundi matin!
L'ancien attaquant des Penguins de Pittsburgh, qui vient de s'entendre avec le Lightning de Tampa Bay pour un an, a ainsi démarré sa semaine avec la prestigieuse coupe Stanley.
Chris Kunitz and his kids begin their day with the Cup...AGAIN! 4 x's a charm! (Pittsburgh,PA) #stanleycup @penguins @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/ZcCEs6vQxy— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 10, 2017
Âgé de 37 ans, Kunitz a gagné ce printemps la quatrième coupe Stanley de sa carrière, sa troisième avec les Penguins.
Quelques jours plus tôt, c'est le quart-arrière Tom Brady qui a admiré le prix convoité, qu'il ne pourra jamais ajouter à sa collection de distinctions dans la NFL.
Tom Brady #superbowl champ would love to add the #stanleycup to his collection. Sports' greatest trophy @HockeyHallFame @NHL @Patriots @NFL pic.twitter.com/3xPJZiGcgM— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 7, 2017