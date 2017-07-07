Tom Brady

Photo : Tom Brady Crédit : Compte Twitter de Philip Pritchard

 

NFL

Un autre trophée pour Tom Brady : la coupe Stanley!

Publié | Mis à jour

Tom Brady a été photographié avec la coupe Stanley par Philip Pritchard, l’homme qui suit partout le trophée de la Ligue nationale de hockey. 

Le cliché a ensuite été partagé sur Twitter.

De nombreux internautes ont écrit des messages haineux envers Brady pour avoir «osé» toucher à la coupe Stanley.

