Un autre trophée pour Tom Brady : la coupe Stanley!

Tom Brady a été photographié avec la coupe Stanley par Philip Pritchard, l’homme qui suit partout le trophée de la Ligue nationale de hockey.

Le cliché a ensuite été partagé sur Twitter.

De nombreux internautes ont écrit des messages haineux envers Brady pour avoir «osé» toucher à la coupe Stanley.

Tom Brady #superbowl champ would love to add the #stanleycup to his collection. Sports' greatest trophy @HockeyHallFame @NHL @Patriots @NFL pic.twitter.com/3xPJZiGcgM