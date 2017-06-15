Crédit : Martin Chevalier / JdeM

 

Une autre transaction qui se profile à l’horizon?

Une deuxième transaction impliquant Alex Galchenyuk se profilerait-elle à l’horizon chez les Canadiens de Montréal?

Peu après avoir acquis les services de Jonathan Drouin, le directeur général Marc Bergevin tenterait activement d’échanger son troisième choix au total en 2012, selon le vétéran du magazine The Hockey News Ken Campbell.

«On me dit que Bergevin tente activement de le transiger à partir de maintenant,» a-t-il affirmé sur Twitter.

Le journaliste de Sportsnet Eric Engels a également ajouté son grain de sel: un arrière serait convoité en retour. 

Ayant obtenu un attaquant dominant, les Canadiens pourraient maintenant vouloir s'améliorer en défensive. 

 Galchenyuk a inscrit 44 points, dont 17 buts, en 61 matchs la saison dernière et devra négocier un nouveau contrat cet été, lui qui est joueur autonome avec compensation.  

