Une autre transaction qui se profile à l’horizon?

Une deuxième transaction impliquant Alex Galchenyuk se profilerait-elle à l’horizon chez les Canadiens de Montréal?

Peu après avoir acquis les services de Jonathan Drouin, le directeur général Marc Bergevin tenterait activement d’échanger son troisième choix au total en 2012, selon le vétéran du magazine The Hockey News Ken Campbell.

I'm told Drouin's agent Allan Walsh and Bergevin are already working on a deal. Also told Galchenyuk being "actively shopped" as of now.

«On me dit que Bergevin tente activement de le transiger à partir de maintenant,» a-t-il affirmé sur Twitter.

Le journaliste de Sportsnet Eric Engels a également ajouté son grain de sel: un arrière serait convoité en retour.

Also, it appears Alex Galchenyuk is very, very likely to get traded. Strong possibilities for a defenceman to come back the other way.